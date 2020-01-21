GCN Coin (GCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $76,078.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $32.15 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $76,078.00 and $16.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00665887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007813 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034138 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77, $24.43, $18.94, $32.15, $51.55, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

