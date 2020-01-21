Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $36.86 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC on exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,119,248 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, The Rock Trading and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

