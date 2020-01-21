Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.18% of Generac worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Generac by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,811,000 after buying an additional 218,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $51,217,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 601.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $40,399,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $31,671,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.41. 312,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

