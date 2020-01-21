Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at CL King

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock. CL King’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GCO. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of GCO opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $634.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 5,562,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,466,000 after buying an additional 2,517,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 45,756.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,638,000 after buying an additional 2,476,790 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,811,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,777,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $33,980,000.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.