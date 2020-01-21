GenesisX Market Capitalization Tops $53,690.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. GenesisX has a market cap of $53,690.00 and $102.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.