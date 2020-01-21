Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) is Shah Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,000 shares during the period. Genworth Financial comprises about 14.9% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned about 1.41% of Genworth Financial worth $31,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,103,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 138,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,967,000 after purchasing an additional 748,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 93.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,083,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 1,005,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 151.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 595,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 358,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 62,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

