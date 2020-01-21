GeoCoin Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002426 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $673,932.00 and $438.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00661013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000905 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00073133 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007774 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

