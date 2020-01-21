GET Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $28,533.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003762 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.86 or 0.05587719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033802 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127671 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

