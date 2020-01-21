Giant Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Giant has a market cap of $68,780.00 and approximately $2,808.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Giant has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $24.71, $13.92 and $50.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 412.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00022985 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038507 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 365% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000902 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,840,358 coins and its circulating supply is 6,840,354 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

