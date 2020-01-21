Gifto One Day Volume Hits $3.36 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Kryptono, Bittrex and Upbit. Gifto has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.03636614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Allbit, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Kryptono, Bithumb, Upbit, CPDAX, OKEx, Bibox, CoinTiger and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

