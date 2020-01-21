Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$43.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of GIL stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 28.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$30.81 and a 12-month high of C$53.33.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$976.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$976.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 17,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.53, for a total value of C$613,192.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,124,536.11.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

