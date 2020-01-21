Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 275.86 ($3.63).

GLEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 237.79 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 234.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 243.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

