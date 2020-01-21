Global Currency Reserve Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $1,281.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022367 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Profile

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,862,633 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

