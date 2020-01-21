Global Digital Content Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,401.00 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Global Digital Content has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $14,401.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00661258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007768 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool.

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.