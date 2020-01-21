Global Social Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,146.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, HADAX, Rfinex and OKEx. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $11,146.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.73 or 0.03606671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00205322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127620 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.