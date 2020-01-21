Global Thematic Partners LLC Acquires 6,364 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $28,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,496,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,326 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 103,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.96. 1,261,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,726. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

