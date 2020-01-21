Global Thematic Partners LLC Acquires 82,838 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 502.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ABIOMED worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17,845.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the third quarter worth $21,408,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 16.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,057,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 459.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 130,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after purchasing an additional 107,141 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $8.63 on Tuesday, reaching $189.91. 1,070,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,486. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.02 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.80.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

