Global Thematic Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.0% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $32,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2,043.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,422,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,173,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 89,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,650,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,665,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,329,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $64.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,990.57. 711,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,010. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,020.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,963.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

