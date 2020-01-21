Global Thematic Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 131.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,753 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of IQIYI worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 13.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQIYI by 80.2% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in IQIYI by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IQ remained flat at $$23.91 on Tuesday. 7,503,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,051. IQIYI Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.93.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research lowered IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CLSA downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

