Global Thematic Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,804 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,632 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.9% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 6,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,084 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,546,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. 8,773,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,915,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.