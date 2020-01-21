Global Thematic Partners LLC Buys New Position in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)

Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 591,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned about 0.77% of Jumia Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,682,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,820,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,462,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

JMIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,433. Jumia Technologies AG – has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $585.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.