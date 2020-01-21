Global Thematic Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,250,281 Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,250,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,821,000. Elanco Animal Health accounts for approximately 2.3% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 509.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,016,000 after buying an additional 1,434,910 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,530,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,528,000 after purchasing an additional 265,051 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,788,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,462. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,766 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

