Global Thematic Partners LLC Buys Shares of 86,800 Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $232,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $3,249,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

HCAT traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.00. 317,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

