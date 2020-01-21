Global Thematic Partners LLC Grows Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,738 shares during the quarter. MakeMyTrip accounts for approximately 1.7% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 1.19% of MakeMyTrip worth $28,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,298,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,216,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,662,000 after purchasing an additional 308,040 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 26.7% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 351,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 57,799 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.91. 704,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $181.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

