Global Thematic Partners LLC Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.08.

NYSE:TDG traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $643.80. 379,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,240. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $341.75 and a 12-month high of $644.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $585.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $32.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.87, for a total value of $4,707,061.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,651.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion purchased 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $571.03 per share, with a total value of $298,648.69. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,364.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,715 shares of company stock worth $49,593,340. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

