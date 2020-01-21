Global Thematic Partners LLC Grows Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1,141.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,598 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Tripadvisor worth $16,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 2,366,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

