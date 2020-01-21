Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $13.16 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Natixis lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 11,953.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945,434 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 325.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,200,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,511,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $40.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,166,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27 and a beta of 1.37.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. 86 Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.