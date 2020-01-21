Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $21.34 Million Stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $21,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,165,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 116.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,695. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.35 and a beta of 3.20. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,118 shares of company stock worth $3,620,760 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

