Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $25.19 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Cerner worth $25,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,425,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,681,000 after acquiring an additional 224,177 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 6,087,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,249,000 after acquiring an additional 238,143 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Cerner by 10.8% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 28,932.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

