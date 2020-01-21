Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $30.71 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.9% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,450,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $399,548,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,140,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,862,072. The firm has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

