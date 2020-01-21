Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $31.82 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Global Thematic Partners LLC decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,906 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,382 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 2.0% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $31,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Illumina by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, hitting $328.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.81.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

