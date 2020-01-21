Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Lazard worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lazard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the second quarter worth $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lazard by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,896,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAZ traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 1,568,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,631. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

