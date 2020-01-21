Global Thematic Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 151.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,374 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Harley-Davidson worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.17. 1,116,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,724. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $426,050.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

