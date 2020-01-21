Global Thematic Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 171.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,784 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,299. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

