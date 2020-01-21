Global Thematic Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Global Thematic Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,771 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Stericycle worth $24,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,321,000 after buying an additional 117,311 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Stericycle by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stericycle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Stericycle by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $332,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,943 shares in the company, valued at $884,358.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 420,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,607. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

