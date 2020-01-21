Global Thematic Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Global Thematic Partners LLC cut its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Tiffany & Co. worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,696,000 after buying an additional 214,139 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

NYSE:TIF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

