Global Thematic Partners LLC Purchases 31,279 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,279 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for 2.1% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Tapestry worth $33,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $2,427,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. 3,559,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,726. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

