Global Thematic Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 727,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares during the period. Trimble comprises about 1.9% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Trimble worth $30,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,284,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,386,000 after buying an additional 346,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,709,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,098,000 after buying an additional 104,615 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.99. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 8,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $350,795.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,790 shares of company stock worth $13,740,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.