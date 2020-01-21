Global Thematic Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Global Thematic Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 959,048 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up 2.1% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vipshop worth $33,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. 4,291,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

