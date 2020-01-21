Global Thematic Partners LLC Sells 25,321 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Global Thematic Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,321 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Spotify worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spotify by 10,018.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,113 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spotify by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the second quarter valued at about $110,580,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,428,000 after buying an additional 221,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $148.95. 1,743,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,200. Spotify has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $161.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day moving average of $137.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price objective on Spotify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

