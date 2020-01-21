Global Thematic Partners LLC Sells 54,135 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Global Thematic Partners LLC trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,135 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.09. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

