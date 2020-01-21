Global Thematic Partners LLC Takes $4.90 Million Position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 260,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of RealReal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 9.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of REAL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. RealReal Inc has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.90 million. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REAL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,686.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,505,739 shares in the company, valued at $79,931,809.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.