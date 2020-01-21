Global Thematic Partners LLC Trims Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Global Thematic Partners LLC reduced its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,409 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 292,986 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 0.08% of eBay worth $22,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,214 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.72. 6,925,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,109. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Aegis lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

