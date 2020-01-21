Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1958 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

NYSEARCA:RYLD traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. 2,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

