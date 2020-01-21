Gnosis Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Gnosis has a market cap of $13.63 million and $24,899.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $12.34 or 0.00143344 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, BX Thailand, Bittrex and Kraken.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm.

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LATOKEN, ABCC, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Mercatox, HitBTC, Kraken, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Liqui, Poloniex, BX Thailand and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

