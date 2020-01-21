GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0531 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. GoByte has a market cap of $359,066.00 and approximately $14,060.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000111 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,763,351 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

