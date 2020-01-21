GoChain Price Tops $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Coinall and Kucoin. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. GoChain has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $313.91 or 0.03625518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00204149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00129005 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,074,439,232 coins and its circulating supply is 894,549,551 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain.

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, Coinall, Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.