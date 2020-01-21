GoldBlocks Hits Market Capitalization of $32,677.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. GoldBlocks has a total market capitalization of $32,677.00 and $13.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldBlocks alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.01270053 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036491 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000694 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldBlocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldBlocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.