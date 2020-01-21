Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,240 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,359.33 ($17.88).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 71.50 ($0.94) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,521.50 ($20.01). 2,216,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,422.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,185.13.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.