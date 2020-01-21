Gossipcoin (GOSS) Price Up 23.7% This Week

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Gossipcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Gossipcoin has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gossipcoin has a total market cap of $19,250.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 31,846,929 coins. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossipcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

